Health and Wellness

The Hospital at Maayo among Cebu’s first to join PhilHealth YAKAP

- September 27, 2025

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) proudly announces its accreditation under the PhilHealth YAKAP (Yamang Kalusugan Pangkalahatan) Program, making it one of the first hospitals in Cebu to officially join this initiative. This milestone underscores THAM’s unwavering commitment to providing Cebuanos with affordable, quality, and patient-centered healthcare.

Through the Konsulta Program of YAKAP, The Hospital at Maayo expands its reach in making healthcare more inclusive and sustainable, ensuring that every family and community has access to:

  • Preventive care and health screenings
  • Timely medical consultations
  • Essential health services and medicines

Championing Preventive and Inclusive Healthcare

At The Hospital at Maayo, wellness goes beyond treatment. The hospital believes that true healthcare is about empowerment, protection, and long-term health, allowing individuals and families to live better, healthier lives.

By embracing PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program, THAM strengthens its mission to bridge healthcare gaps and foster a system where no Cebuano is left behind.

A Milestone in Cebu’s Healthcare Landscape

As part of this collaboration, The Hospital at Maayo will continue to enhance its services to align with YAKAP’s vision of providing affordable and comprehensive care for all Filipinos.

