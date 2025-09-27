Western Visayas: Opong leaves P43.7M infra, P1.7M agri damage

Heavy rains inundate Arroyo Street in La Paz, Iloilo City, forcing a motorist to push his motorcycle through rising floodwaters on Friday, September 26, 2025. — Photo by Ian Paul Cordero

ILOILO CITY — Severe Tropical Storm Opong left an estimated P43.7 million in infrastructure damage and P1.7 million in agricultural losses across Western Visayas.

According to the Office of the Civil Defense Region 6 (OCD-6), at least 162 metric tons of crops were destroyed, while five bridges and flood control structures sustained damage — three in two municipalities of Antique and two in Iloilo province.

Iloilo province suffered the heaviest farm losses at P1.4 million or 141.5 metric tons, followed by Guimaras with P231,836 or 19.4 metric tons, and Antique with P19,464 or 1.3 metric tons. In total, more than 116 hectares of farmland were affected, although the Department of Agriculture said most of the damaged areas still have a chance of recovery. Vegetable farms were the hardest hit, with some rice fields also affected.

The OCD-6 also reported 40 damaged houses in the region. Antique recorded the highest with 16 damaged homes, followed by Iloilo with 15 houses (nine damaged and six destroyed), and Aklan with eight houses (seven damaged and one destroyed).

As of 11 p.m. Friday, Opong has affected 39,086 residents or 10,403 families in Western Visayas. Around 11,776 individuals from 2,923 families are staying in 241 evacuation centers, while 4,469 persons from 1,239 families are being assisted outside evacuation sites.

