Bohol’s Virgin Island to reopen in October 

AFTER MORE THAN A YEAR OF CLOSURE

Tourists visit the Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol in this photo taken on August 3, 2022. | Photo from Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado FB

TAGBILARAN CITY—Virgin Island in Panglao, one of Bohol province’s most popular tourist destinations, is set to reopen in October after more than a year of closure to rehabilitate its coral reefs, which were heavily damaged by human activity.

Handel Lagunay, provincial legal officer, on Tuesday said that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), had crafted policies and guidelines to regulate activities on the island. These rules are awaiting final approval and signature from Paquito Melicor Jr., the DENR regional director in Central Visayas.

The uninhabited Virgin Island, also known locally as “Puntod Island,” is famed for its long stretch of white sandbar and crystal-clear waters.

READ: Aumentado orders probe into vandalism of Virgin Island corals

However, in September 2024, the DENR and PAMB ordered its closure after reports of environmental abuse surfaced. Authorities discovered instances of coral vandalism, boat anchoring and trampling, and even the deliberate marking of reefs at Estaca Point by some tour and dive guides.

‘Important step’

The yearlong suspension was intended to allow the coral ecosystem to recover and to prevent further damage from unchecked tourism.

Officials from the DENR described the closure as an “important step,” supported by the provincial government’s strong political will under Gov. Aris Aumentado, who prioritized environmental protection despite its impact on local tourism revenues.

Aumentado said safeguards would be strictly enforced once the island reopens to ensure that its fragile ecosystem is preserved.

“We will make sure Virgin Island will no longer be exploited. Tourism here must remain sustainable and environmentally friendly,” he said.

The planned reopening next month is expected to welcome both local and foreign visitors, but under stricter rules designed to balance tourism promotion with environmental conservation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP