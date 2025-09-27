Opong exits PAR: No more wind signals hoisted

A map released by the state weather bureau shows the track and intensity forecast for Opong, which reintensified into a typhoon from a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, September 27, 2025. — Photo from Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Opong (international name: Bualoi) has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, Sept. 27, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said that no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals remain hoisted anywhere in the country as Opong moves farther away.

The typhoon was last spotted 645 kilometers west of Sangley Point, Cavite City, moving west-northwest at 35 kilometers per hour (kph) toward northern Vietnam. It carried maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gusts of 150 kph.

Pagasa added that while Opong is forecast to move toward Vietnam, its enhancement of the southwest monsoon may still bring strong winds and rough seas on some portions of Luzon, Western Visayas and Negros Occidental.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Department Council reported that 19 people have died in the combined aftermath of Opong, Nandong, and Mirasol. Four of these are confirmed, while 15 are still under validation.

