Cebu City: Jobless man nabbed for car break-in

The cash and jewelry that were recovered from a man accused of stealing from a businessman’s car that was parked in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 36-year-old man was arrested by the police and is now detained at the Mabolo Police Station after a car break-in in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City Friday night, September 26.

But instead of feeling sorry for what he allegedly did, the suspect who was identified as Leo Into, claimed that he and his accomplice, who managed to avoid arrest, would always earn huge amounts from their break-ins.

Into said that they would earn between P150, 000 to P200, 000 in the past.

Friday night’s break-in, where they managed to take at least P322,000 worth of cash and valuables, was their biggest so far.

Car break-in

According to Mabolo police, Into and his companion, Cyrel, broke into a privately owned car that was parked along E. Baclig Street in Brgy. Carreta at around 8:05 p.m. on Friday.

Into, however, was not as lucky as he used to be after he was arrested by the vehicle owner, who was also quick to call for police assistance.

His companion managed to escape with P70,000 worth of their loot.

Into, a jobless man from Sitio Mahayahay in Brgy. Carreta, was turned over by the victim to the responding police officers together with the cash and valuables worth P252, 000 that were recovered from his possession.

The recovered items were a black sling bag worth P3,000; a gold necklace valued at P100,000; a gold bracelet worth P70,000, and cash amounting to P79,000.

Notorious thief

Law enforcers described Into is a notorious thief who targets unattended vehicles. He and Cyrel would allegedly prey on drivers, particularly taxi drivers, who fall asleep inside their units before breaking in to steal cash, bags, and other valuables.

Police said that Into’s admission during the investigation that they would take huge amounts of cash and valuables during their break-ins “highlight how repeat offenders like him view large-scale thefts as part of their routine activities.”

Mabolo police are now preparing for the filing of a theft charge against Into while they continue to pursue Cyrel.

