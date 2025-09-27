Tomas visits water desalination plant in Cordova 

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmena was given a tour of the facility by Atty. Jess Anthony Garcia, President of Vivant Water, who also explained to him their company’s “sea-to-tap” desalination process.| Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A water desalination plant in Cordova, Cebu is now on the final stages of its testing and commissioning phase before it will start to supply potable water to the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) later this year.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña visited the facility recently to personally observe its operations.

Osmena was given a plant tour by Atty. Jess Anthony Garcia, the Vivant Water President, who also explained their company’s “sea-to-tap” desalination process.

Desalinated water from the Isla Mactan Desalination Plant in Cordova town is being considered as an additional water source for MCWD.

Codeveloped by global experts in water technology and Vivant Water, the water arm of Cebu- based and publicly listed conglomerate Vivant Corporation, the Isla Mactan Plant is the country’s first utility- scale seawater desalination facility.

The facility, that uses globally recognized seawater reverse osmosis technology with energy- efficient operations powered by Energy Recovery Devices, aims to help address Cebu City’s growing water security challenges.

It is designed to deliver 20 million liters of potable water per day to MCWD, enough to serve nearly 29,000 Cebuano households.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP