Ruben Bequilla’s inspiring journey from drug addiction to basketball champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sports have a way of uncovering inspiring stories that go beyond titles and trophies.

They can be about underdogs and the sheer will to defy the odds.

Among them is 21-year-old Ruben Bequilla, who only three years ago was deep in drug addiction but is now a champion not just in basketball but also in life.

Bequilla, a pesky 5-foot-10 center, played a pivotal role in Talisay Aksyon Agad’s title run in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament.

In the deciding Game 3 of the finals, he posted 18-points, 10-rebound double-double, adding three steals, two assists, and a block as Talisay dethroned archrival Abante Minglanilla, 93-80, on its home floor.

Yet the numbers he tallied tell only part of a bigger story.

Three years clean

Off the court, Bequilla fought a tougher opponent which was drug addiction.

This November 27, he will celebrate another year of victory as he marks three years clean.

Bequilla credits his transformation to faith and the mercy and love of God.

“This is all because I came to know the Lord our God. That’s where my thinking and the course of my life changed. It’s so different when you have God in your heart. If I relied only on myself to stop my vice, I could never have done it because the temptation was too strong,” Bequilla told CDN Digital.

That faith carried him into the Talisay After Care Rehabilitation Center, a community-based program for people seeking to end their drug dependence.

There, his life began to turn around.

“It was really entering the Talisay After Care Rehabilitation Center that helped me. My mind was enlightened there, I learned so many lessons, and their programs are excellent. From my experience, I couldn’t do it alone because quitting is really hard. I kept praying to the Lord, drawing close to Him, surrendering the things I couldn’t control, and asking Him for help,” he narrated.

Breaking point

Like many, Bequilla first tried drugs out of curiosity and started to become addicted to the illegal substance. The breaking point came after four sleepless days of heavy use.

“That time, four days without sleep, I was using heavily. I remember being alone in my room, hiding under a blanket, crouching. In my mind someone was chasing me, and I caught myself talking alone. It’s a good thing I realized it, and I said to myself if I continue this, I’ll truly go insane,” he recounted.

That moment of self-realization pushed him to seek help.

Rehab and faith did the rest.

Second chances

Today Bequilla isn’t only part of a championship team but also a symbol of second chances.

According to Amnesty International UK, more than 7,000 people were killed in Rodrigo Duterte’s “War on Drugs” from 2016 to 2017, with the number continuing to rise until the end of his term in 2022.

They were drug dependents who were denied the chance for change that Bequilla enjoys today, but instead silenced.

For Talisay, Bequilla has been more than a role player. In Game 3, teammates Kert Fedelis (24 points), Kristian Alejandrino (20), and Arvinji Paras (12) helped seal the win, but Bequilla’s energy and presence anchored the team.

Biggest victory

Still, the biggest victory he carries isn’t the trophy.

“My willingness was really there; I truly wanted to be free and stop using prohibited drugs,” said Bequilla.

He continues to pray and dream of playing in bigger leagues if it’s God’s will.

“I’m still always praying and manifesting my dreams in life. My dream is hopefully to play in bigger leagues if the Lord allows. It’s always God’s will,” he said.

From the darkest chapter of his life to the brightest spotlight in a basketball championship game, Bequilla’s journey is a testament to redemption on how faith, willingness, and sport can transform a person’s life.

