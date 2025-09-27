Bohol drug bust: Boatman, cohort nabbed with P374K shabu

Authorities arrested two newly-identified drug personalities during a joint buy-bust operation in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Thursday, September 25. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested two suspected drug personalities Thursday night, September 25, and seized at least P374,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias “Cyril,” a 23-year-old boatman, and alias “Alexander,” 19. Both are residents of Barangay Bolod in Panglao, Bohol, a barangay previously declared as already drug-cleared by law enforcers.

Confiscated from the suspects were three packs of suspected shabu weighing around 55 grams, with an estimated value of P374,000. Also recovered were the marked buy-bust money, a cell phone, and a motorcycle that they allegedly use in their activities.

Buy-bust operation

Operatives said that the suspects were tagged as newly identified drug personalities in the province and had been under surveillance for a week prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation at around 8:26 p.m. on Thursday in Purok 6, Barangay Bool in Tagbilaran City.

Law enforcers acted on information that was provided by a tipster.

Thursday’s operation was a joint initiative by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol, Tagbilaran Police Station, and the PNP Bohol Maritime Police.

Illegal drug trade

During their investigation, operatives learned that the two men were able to dispose as much as 150 grams of illegal drugs per month, suggesting an active involvement in the local illegal drug trade.

The suspected shabu that were recovered from their possessions were already submitted to the PDEA laboratory for chemical analysis, while the two suspects are now detained at the custodial facility of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Complaints for the selling and possession of illegal drugs will soon be filed against them.

Under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the sale of dangerous drugs, regardless of quantity and quality, is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

