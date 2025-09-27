Cesafi Season 25: USPF, CIT-U to square off on Sunday

Coaches Paul Alelu Flores (left) of CIT-U and Felix Donbel Belano (right) of USPF. | Cesafi and Sugbuanong Kodaker photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four games will be featured in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, September 28.

Two collegiate matchups and two high school contests will take center stage in the continuation of Cesafi’s centerpiece sport.

The main attraction pits the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers against the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats at 5 p.m.

The Wildcats are still searching for their first win after a tough opening stretch against last season’s Final Four teams.

They’ve dropped games to defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, the Benedicto College Cheetahs, and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters to fall to 0-3 in the team standings.

The Panthers, meanwhile, hold a 1-1 record after recently defeating UP Cebu. Adding intrigue to the matchup are the men calling the shots.

CIT-U is now guided by Felix Belano, the champion coach who once led UV to a championship title, while USPF is under Paul Alelu Flores, who has injected fresh energy into the Panthers after coaching the now-disbanded CRMC Mustangs.

In the other collegiate game, UV will try to extend its unbeaten run to 5-0 when it battles the winless UP Cebu Fighting Maroons at 3:30 p.m. A victory would further solidify the Green Lancers’ hold on the top spot in the standings.

The high school division also takes the spotlight earlier in the day. The UC Baby Webmasters will aim for back-to-back wins against the USPF Baby Panthers at 2 p.m., while the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) tangles with the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs at 12:30 p.m.

