Hepatology Society of the Philippines’ Liverun 2025 fires off on Sunday

Race director Joel Juarez during the running event’s coordination meeting. | Photo from Liverun 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inaugural Liverun 2025 is all set to unfold on Sunday, September 28, at Mandani Bay in Mandaue City.

Organized by the Hepatology Society of the Philippines, the run has attracted more than a thousand participants who will hit the starting line at 5:30 a.m.

The event aims to raise awareness about liver health among Cebu’s running community and promote information on the prevention and treatment of liver diseases.

It also doubles as a fundraising activity to support the society’s advocacy programs, which include education, research, and patient assistance related to liver conditions.

Founded in 2006, the society is led by its president, Dr. Jennielyn Agcaoili-Conde. The running event’s organizers are composed of Dr. Jose Guillain Cataluña (run committee head), Dr. Michelle Ong-Chu (run coordinator), and Dr. Judy Lao-Tan.

The group has consistently worked to improve the quality of life of Filipinos with liver diseases by expanding education and prevention efforts nationwide.

To broaden its reach, the society partnered with Coco Running, headed by race director Joel Juarez, to stage its first-ever Liverun. The race offers four distances: 10 kilometers, 5 kilometers, 3 kilometers, and 1 kilometer.

The route will be confined to F.E. Zuellig Avenue to ensure the runners’ safety, avoiding the Mandaue City Causeway and the North Reclamation Area highway.

Cash prizes await the top three finishers in each distance, except the 1-kilometer category, while non-winners will have the chance to win raffle prizes from sponsors.

