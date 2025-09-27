cdn mobile

VP Sara says father in `troubling conditions;’ detention ‘inhumane’

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - Inquirer.net | September 27,2025 - 08:18 PM
Vice President Sara Duterte
Vice President Sara Duterte. | Photo from Inday Sara Duterte Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday reiterated her call urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to release her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, on “humanitarian considerations,” emphasizing that his continued detention amid “troubling conditions” was “inhumane.”

Sara, in a statement, noted that her family received “credible information” from hospital sources that the former president “had to be subjected to laboratory tests after being found unconscious on the floor of his room.”

“The family was not informed of the ‘accident’ and no explanation was given. These alarming developments raise grave concerns about the capacity of the ICC to guarantee the security and safety of FPRRD,” Sara said, using her father’s initials.

“Even the most basic care for the complaint of an ingrown toenail — easily treatable — cannot be done swiftly. The ICC has persistently ignored the clear need for a 24-hour bedside caregiver,” she added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, detention, ICC, Rodrigo Duterte, Sara Duterte
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.