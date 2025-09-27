VP Sara says father in `troubling conditions;’ detention ‘inhumane’

Vice President Sara Duterte. | Photo from Inday Sara Duterte Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday reiterated her call urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to release her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, on “humanitarian considerations,” emphasizing that his continued detention amid “troubling conditions” was “inhumane.”

Sara, in a statement, noted that her family received “credible information” from hospital sources that the former president “had to be subjected to laboratory tests after being found unconscious on the floor of his room.”

“The family was not informed of the ‘accident’ and no explanation was given. These alarming developments raise grave concerns about the capacity of the ICC to guarantee the security and safety of FPRRD,” Sara said, using her father’s initials.

“Even the most basic care for the complaint of an ingrown toenail — easily treatable — cannot be done swiftly. The ICC has persistently ignored the clear need for a 24-hour bedside caregiver,” she added.

