Trump to send troops to Portland: ‘full force’ deployment okayed

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to Bethpage to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States — President Donald Trump on Saturday authorized the deployment of troops in the northwestern US city of Portland, extending his contentious domestic use of the military to support his mass immigration crackdown.

A deployment in Portland — the largest city in Oregon — would follow similar moves by the Republican president to mobilize troops against the wishes of local Democratic leadership in Los Angeles and Washington DC.

It also comes as Trump launches an assault against left-wing activists in the wake of several deadly attacks, which the president and his allies claim are evidence of a “domestic terrorist” network.

READ: Trump stamps ‘dictator chic’ on Washington

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

ICE or Portland?

ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is the main agency carrying out Trump’s contentious mass deportation drive.

It was not clear if Trump was authorizing the use of troops at ICE facilities nationwide or just in Portland, where protests have been ongoing for months.

The president added that he was “also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” without specifying.

READ: Trump signs order sending National Guard to Memphis

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Protesters in Portland and other cities have intermittently blocked entrances to ICE facilities, prompting some clashes as agents try to clear the area.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, a Democrat, said she was seeking more information from the White House after Trump’s announcement.

“There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm,” she wrote on X, urging residents to “stay calm and enjoy a beautiful fall day.”

‘Terrorist’ threat

Officials are wary of a repeat of summer 2020, during Trump’s first term, when the city saw a surge of violent clashes with authorities amid racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden called Trump’s move on Saturday an “authoritarian takeover of Portland hoping to provoke conflict.”

“I urge Oregonians to reject Trump’s attempt to incite violence,” the Democrat posted on X.

READ: Trump administration threatens mass firings as shutdown looms

Trump first deployed troops in Los Angeles in June, overriding the state’s Democratic governor and prompting an ongoing legal dispute over the limits of presidential authority.

That was followed by a surge of troops and federal agents to the US capital and threats to go into other major cities, including Chicago.

Trump’s announcement Saturday comes days after a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Texas, in which one detainee was killed and two severely injured.

Federal officials say the gunman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot, had sought to target ICE agents from a nearby rooftop.

That shooting happened weeks after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university campus.

Antifa movement

Following Kirk’s death, Trump announced that he was labeling the diffuse left-wing “Antifa” movement as a “domestic terrorist group.”

The designation has led to worries among Trump’s critics that it could be used to broadly suppress dissent in the name of national security.

On Thursday, Trump signed an order directing the FBI to investigate and disrupt “organized political violence,” while telling reporters that billionaire George Soros — a frequent target of right-wing conspiracies — would be an example of someone who should be probed.

“We are witnessing domestic terrorist sedition against the federal government,” Trump’s top aide, Stephen Miller, wrote Friday evening on X.

“All necessary resources will be utilized,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP