Lone bettor bags P29.9M jackpot in Lotto 6/42 – PCSO

A lone bettor gets the P29.9-million jackpot prize in the Lotto 6/42 on September 27. — Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor won the P29.9-million jackpot prize in the Lotto 6/42 draw held on Saturday, September 27, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

According to PCSO, the winning numbers for the 9 p.m. Lotto 6/42 draw were 21-29-12-11-24-05.

The exact amount that the lotto bettor will take home is P29,935,246.80.

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, or the law on PCSO lotteries.

PCSO also said the jackpot can be claimed at its main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Meanwhile, no one won the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw, which has a winning prize of P190,686,140.80.

The lucky combination was 02-21-32-37-45-30.

The Lotto 6/42 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP