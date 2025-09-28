Flood control mess: Sarah Discaya is all ‘heart’ in DOJ meeting

Screenshot

Looks like Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, half of the controversial contractor couple who have endured hours of questioning in congressional hearings on flood control project anomalies, could again afford to smile and play cute before the media.

After all, there’s nothing like the Witness Protection Program (WPP) to put anyone’s “heart” at ease.

Shielded from a drizzle as she arrived under escort at the Department of Justice (DOJ) office on Saturday for another meeting, Sarah initially ignored reporters asking questions as she approached the lobby.

But midstride, for a fleeting moment, she looked sideways to the press cameras in acknowledgement, tilting her head a bit as she made the “heart” sign with her fingers a la K-pop star.

Admitted to program

Sarah and husband Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, the latter arriving wearing a bullet-proof vest in a separate vehicle minutes earlier, went to the DOJ on Saturday for the continuation of the department’s “case buildup” against personalities being linked to public works corruption.

The DOJ on Friday said the National Bureau of Investigation had recommended the filing of charges against 21 people composed of lawmakers, public works officials and contractors.

The Discayas, who were not on the NBI list, were formally admitted to the WPP earlier this week after they applied for inclusion, citing threats on their life.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who was initially reluctant to take the couple in unless they first surrender their questioned wealth, then explained that their cooperation was needed to gather more evidence for the cases.

The couple, however, will still be subject to “strict evaluation” to qualify as state witnesses, according to Remulla.

After more than an hour at the DOJ, Sarah was the first to be seen stepping out of the building, a cup of Starbucks in hand.

Parting request

Asked by reporters to share anything about her meeting, she did not address the question but again made light of the encounter, this time with a request: “Gandahan niyo ’yung memes ko (Make my memes look good).”

Since being featured in a magazine show as “rags-to-riches” public works contractors, the Discaya couple had been the target of public pillory, angering netizens and sparking protests, including ones staged outside their company property in Pasig City.

But they also became the latest fodder for online satire, memes and gags, with Sarah even providing new material for the comedian Michael V.

