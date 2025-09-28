Disaster preparedness: Bohol receives earthquake hazard maps

Bohol map

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Bohol’s disaster resilience and preparedness initiatives received a boost with the recent turnover of ground shaking and earthquake-induced landslide hazard maps from the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS).

These are a result of the agency’s OMEGA Project that uses advanced modeling and artificial intelligence (AI) to rapidly map landslide hazards, particularly before earthquakes strike.

The initiative, that is part of the Accelerated Earthquake Multi-Hazards Mapping and Risk Assessment (ACER) Program, aims to help experts identify high-risk areas more quickly, enabling better preparation for future seismic events.

In an advisory, the Bohol Provincial Government said that the availability of these hazard maps, “reaffirms its commitment to disaster preparedness, ensuring that policies and programs are based on accurate data to protect lives, livelihoods, and communities.”

“As we receive these life-saving maps, we are not only safeguarding our communities but also securing our future through the data they provide. These highly accurate and detailed maps will serve as a foundation for our resilience, underscoring the value of science, foresight, and partnership in building safer communities,” Vice Governor Pacifico Nicanor Besas Jr. said during the over of the hazard maps last September 25.

Besas attended the turnover ceremony on behalf of Governor Erico Aris Aumentado.

Science-based planning

In his message, Besas gave emphasis on the importance of science-based planning in protecting communities.

Dr. Arturo Daag, DOST Associate Scientist and Program Leader of the ACER Program, highlighted the importance of using innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, remote sensing, and geophysics to understand hazards.

Also present during the turnover ceremony were Board Member Dionisio Joseph Balite, Chairperson of the Committee on Climate Change; Dr. Anthony Damalerio from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office; and Engr. Marlito Manatad of the DOST Provincial Science and Technology Office – Bohol.

Moreover, the group discussed earthquake hazards in Bohol, the impacts of ground shaking and landslides, map reading through an interactive lecture, and an introduction to HazardHunterPH, an online tool for hazard assessment.

OMEGA Project is funded by the DOST Grants-In-Aid and is monitored by the DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP