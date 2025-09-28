Pagasa: 2 to 4 cyclones may enter PAR in October

INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Two to four tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in October, the weather bureau said Sunday.

These would be the 16th to 19th cyclones to enter the country this year, coming just after Typhoon Opong battered much of Southern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“We are already entering the month of October, and the number of tropical cyclones expected to form or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility is two to four,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said in Filipino in the 5 a.m. weather forecast.

Meanwhile, Opong was last spotted 1,075 kilometers west of Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon was moving west-northwest at 25 kph and was being monitored outside PAR. Badrina said that it will no longer affect the country.

He also said that most parts of Luzon will experience generally fair weather, with chances of localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Sunday, while rains and cloudy skies are expected in Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, generally fair weather is expected across most parts of the country from Monday to Tuesday, with chances of thunderstorms, particularly in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and the Bicol Region, due to the easterlies—winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

From Wednesday to Thursday, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast over Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas, also due to the easterlies.

