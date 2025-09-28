FACES OF CEBU: Francisco Marinduque, 35 years as Cebu Coliseum’s guard

Francisco Marinduque | Photo by Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If there’s one person who can tell the best kept stories of the Cebu Coliseum, it’s Francisco Marinduque. For 35 years, the soft-spoken guard known by many as “Frank” at the main gate has been the first and last face thousands of spectators see as they walk into Cebu’s most iconic indoor arena.

He has heard the thunderous cheers from the crowd, watched sports heroes rise, and seen history unfold, all while quietly keeping the venue secure.

Marinduque, who turns 60 on October 10, started out in 1990 after a year of guarding Gaisano Main in Colon.“Nagsugod gyud ko diri 1990. 25 pa akong edad nag sugod ko ug guard diri, ug ato lang June 4, 35 years na akong pag sekyu diri,” says Marinduque, a native of Ronda town in southwest Cebu.

\His steady income and discipline built a life for his family. He sent his only son to school; that son is now a criminology graduate.

“Ang ako ra diri, magbantay ra man gyud ko diri, tagaan ta pirmi sa Ginuo ug maayong panglawas para maka sugakod ta aning mga panahona. Mao ra gyud na akong pangayo,” he says, grateful for the health that has sustained him all these years.

Witness to change

The Cebu Coliseum underwent a major ₱100-million overhaul just in time for the 25th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), emerging with new floors, fresh paint, air-conditioning, and a renewed spirit. For Marinduque, the transformation is personal.

“Sauna bati pa gyud ni diri… Karon nindot na kaayo ang Cebu Coliseum, dako na kaayo ug kausaban inig sulod nimo,” he says, his eyes lighting up at the improvements.

From raucous Cesafi basketball games to boxing cards, concerts, and community events, he has watched generations of Cebuanos gather here, always standing at his post.

Memories That Stay When asked about his most unforgettable moment, Marinduque doesn’t cite a championship game or a celebrity encounter. Instead he recalls the odd 2012 “Tsunami” scare.

It was a false alarm triggered when a father shouting for his daughter “Chona Mae” was mistaken as warning of an approaching tsunami.

“Kadto gyud Tsunami sa 2012, daghan kaayong mga taw nalisang ato. Diri nanganhi sa Cebu Coliseum. Ang mga taw didto na tulog sa parking area, maayo ra pud ug gi sugtan ra sa tag-iya,” he says.

He helped calm and shelter evacuees who poured into the Coliseum that night. There are lighter memories too. Marinduque treasures the rare moments when he gets to greet the basketball stars who pass through his post.

That includes PBA legend June Mar Fajardo, Dondon Hontiveros, Bryan Heruela, RR Pogoy, all of whom have played under the Coliseum’s roof, including at the recent UV vs. UC Alumni All-Star exhibition game. More Than a Job For Marinduque, guarding the Cebu Coliseum is no longer just work; it has become a vocation and a second home.

“Murag parte na gyud ni sa akong kinabuhi diri ang Cebu Coliseum. Kaluoy sa Ginuo wala ra man mga gubot akong naagi-an diri,” he says.

Though nearing retirement age, he isn’t ready to let go. “Depende kung unsa ang decision sa agency, kung ilaha ko ipa retire. Mao ra gyud ni akong trabaho ang security guard diri sa Cebu Coliseum,” he says simply.

He sums it up with quiet pride, “Tungod aning pag pang sekyu nako diri nakapahuman gyud tawn ko.” Up to this day, Marinduque has remained a constant fixture in a place where people come and go.

He stood firm from his post, away from the spotlight, making him a testament to the Coliseum’s long enduring spirit of resilience and welcoming nature. /csl