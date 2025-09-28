Cebu prepares to welcome Archbishop-Designate Abet Uy

Photo from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu is set to welcome its new archbishop on Sunday, September 28.

The Archdiocese of Cebu will formally welcome its new shepherd, Archbishop-designate Alberto ‘Abet’ Uy, with arrival and liturgical ceremonies on Sunday.

Uy is expected to arrive at the Port of Cebu at 4 p.m., where he will be welcomed by clergy, religious communities, and the faithful.

He will then proceed in a motorcade to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod for the Liturgical Reception and Solemn Vespers.

The Archdiocese has also released detailed guidelines for clergy and the lay faithful who will participate in the welcome and the upcoming Canonical Installation Mass on September 30 at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

For the Clergy

No IDs or medals are required to concelebrate during the Installation Mass.

Cebu clergy and religious may vest at the parking area in front of the Cathedral rectory. They are advised to bring their personal alb or tunic.

Stoles will be provided but must be returned after the Mass.

A designated area for unvesting will also be set up at the Cathedral rectory parking.

On transportation:

Priests and religious will be given yellow medals, which serve as identifiers for MyBus rides to and from SM Seaside and the Cathedral on September 30.

Parking for priests’ vehicles will be available at SM Seaside starting 7 a.m., with ushers assisting at the MyBus station.

Shuttle buses will then transport clergy and religious between SM Seaside and the Cathedral.

For the Lay Faithful

No IDs or medals are required for entry into the Cathedral during the Installation Mass. All are welcome to participate.

With large crowds expected, plastic chairs will be available at the Cathedral grounds and along the streets between the Cathedral and Patria de Cebu.

LED video walls and sound systems will also be set up so that those outside can follow the Mass.

The Archdiocese has urged both clergy and the faithful to take note of these reminders to ensure an orderly and prayerful celebration.

Archbishop-designate Uy succeeds Archbishop Jose Palma, who has served Cebu for more than a decade.

