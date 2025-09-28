Dizon tells Davao execs to explain P96.5M ‘ghost project’

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and Independent Commission for Infrastructure special adviser Benjamin Magalong during the inspection in Davao Occidental. Photos from ICI.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon has issued separate show-cause orders, directing the regional director of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao and the district engineer of the Davao Occidental engineering office to explain the P96.5-million Culaman Bridge flood control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, that he recently tagged as a “ghost project.”

The DPWH chief released the show-cause orders for DPWH-Davao Regional Director Juby Cordon and Davao Occidental District Engineer Rodrigo Larete after recently inspecting the flood control project.

During their inspection on Thursday, Dizon and then-Independent Commission for Infrastructure special adviser, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, found that the project had begun construction only three weeks ago, despite having been declared completed and fully paid for in 2022.

The project was awarded to St. Timothy Construction Company, which is owned by spouses Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, who are both currently under investigation for alleged involvement in anomalies in flood control projects.

Show-cause order

Based on the show-cause order dated Sept. 26 and released to the public on Saturday, Dizon cited the findings on the said flood control project and emphasized that the Davao Occidental district engineering office operates under Cordon’s command authority and supervisory control.

The DPWH secretary directed Cordon to submit a written explanation under oath within five days as to “why you should not be held administratively liable for possible violations of existing laws, regulations, and orders.”

“Failure to respond within the stipulated time shall be construed as a waiver of your right to explain, and this Office shall resolve the matter based on the available records and evidence,” Dizon said.

Meanwhile, in the show-cause order to Larete, Dizon noted that the findings on the Culaman Bridge flood control project may constitute violations of existing laws, regulations, and orders.

Larete is likewise directed to submit a written explanation under oath within five days as to why no administrative case should be filed against him.

