Central Visayas anti-drug ops: P766M illegal drugs seized in 9 months

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More P700 million worth of illegal drugs were seized while close to 7, 000 individuals were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Central Visayas since January.

Despite the volume of shabu that they confiscated, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said their campaign is not only focused on making arrest and seizures.

Maranan said the police are also working with local governments on the implementation of demand-reduction strategies like education campaigns, rehabilitation programs, and community involvements.

He said that their operations are geared toward ensuring the Central Visayas has ‘drug-free’ barangays.

Anti-drug operations

From January 1 to September 25, 2025, PRO-7 reported having conducted a total of 6, 003 anti-drug operations which resulted in the confiscated of P766 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 6, 995 drug suspects. As of this writing, comparative data from the same period last year remains unavailable.

Among those confiscated included 111,948.80 grams of suspected shabu worth P761,251,840; dried marijuana leaves and plants worth P3,117,380.80; 250 grams of cocaine valued at P1,325,000; and 60 ecstasy tablets worth P102,000.

“Drug-cleared” barangays

In a report, PRO-7 said the operations that they’ve had in the last nine months helped increase the number of barangays that are now considered as “drug-cleared.”

PRO-7 said that with the success of their operations, the government’s Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) continues to widen.

As of August 2025, a total of 1,603 of the 2, 312 barangays in Central Visayas have been officially declared as drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

In 2016, Central Visayas had a total of 2,276 drug-affected barangays and only 36 drug-unaffected barangays.

To date, police said only 673 barangays remain drug-affected. Of these, 241 are classified as slightly affected (SLA), 403 as moderately affected (MA), and 29 as seriously affected (SA).

Vigilance

So far, the police said they already achieved 70.4 percent accomplishment rate in clearing barangays of illegal drugs.

In 2016, the Regional Drug Affection Rate was very high that only 29.1 percent of the 2, 312 barangays in Central Visayas were considered as drug-cleared.

Maranan is urged residents and local leaders to continue to observe vigilance and support the campaign against illegal drugs.

He added that PRO-7 remains committed to clearing the remaining drug-affected barangays and strengthening community resilience in the region.

