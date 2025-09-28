DOJ calls out Sarah Discaya’s ‘heart sign, meme remark’ as insincere

Sarah Discaya flashes a K-pop “heart” to the media upon arrival on Saturday at the Department of Justice, which earlier accepted her and husband Curlee as “protected witnesses” despite being among the contractors questioned in the public works corruption scandal. — DOJ POOL

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken note of controversial contractor Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya’s heart sign and remark in an interview, calling it “insincerity and complacency” amid the flood control probe.

“The heart sign and the remarks of Ms. Sarah Discaya are all taken into account in the assessment and evaluation of the persons involved. It is a sign of insincerity and complacency,” DOJ spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV told reporters in a Viber message on Sunday.

“We urge all persons of interest in this case to behave accordingly,” he added.

READ: Sarah Discaya is all 'heart' in DOJ meeting

Discaya and her husband, Pacifico, are among the “protected witnesses” under the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program.

Both are applying to become state witnesses, a status that could absolve them of criminal and civil liabilities.

Discaya, who attended the DOJ case build-up against personalities linked to public works corruption, flashed the finger heart sign to reporters upon her arrival.

After the meeting, as she was leaving the DOJ premises, she told reporters: “Gandahan niyo ’yung memes ko (Make my memes look good).”

