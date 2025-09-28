3 men, including Cebu student, arrested for illegal firearms possession

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 28,2025 - 03:05 PM

Three suspects were arrested in Cebu during separate police operations for illegally possessing firearms. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three men, including a Grade 12 student, were arrested in Cebu in separate police operations over the weekend after being found illegally possessing firearms.

Student from Liloan, Cebu

On Friday, September 26, around 9:40 p.m., police in Liloan arrested alias “Jeri,” 18, a Grade 12 student and a resident of Barangay San Vicente.

Investigation revealed Jeri and several companions went to a compound in Sitio Marina, Barangay Calero, allegedly to confront a man identified only as “Ken” over a dispute.

When approached by Police Corporal Ubert Icot Rivera, who resides in the area, Jeri reportedly attempted to draw a firearm while trying to flee.

Rivera managed to subdue the suspect and secure the weapon before anyone was harmed.

The student was found carrying a 9mm Black Widow Taurus pistol with two bullets.

READ: Cebu City construction worker nabbed for selling undocumented firearm

Both Jeri and the recovered firearm are now in custody of Liloan Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Man displaying firearm in Barangay Mambaling

The following evening, Saturday, September 27, at around 8:15 p.m., police in Mambaling arrested a man known as “Kempang,” 33, after concerned residents reported a man openly displaying a firearm in his pocket in Sitio Lawis Alaska.

Responding officers, led by Patrolman Glenn Patrick Mendoza and Patrolman Jose Laurence Lumawag, said they spotted Bastida in the same area matching the description given. Bastida then surrendered without resistance.

Recovered from his possession was a .38-caliber revolver without a serial number, loaded with two live rounds.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that he was carrying the gun due to a personal grudge or conflict with an enemy, prompting concerns among neighbors and leading them to call the authorities.

Checkpoint in Barangay Pari-an

Later that night, at around 11 p.m., another suspect was arrested during a checkpoint in Barangay Pari-an.

Police identified him as Kenneth Castano Veraque, 26, of Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

Before the arrest, officers flagged down a motorcycle who had two riders after it suddenly turned to evade inspection.

The motorcycle driver managed to flee the scene while the back rider, Veraque, appeared uneasy and was seen clutching his pocket. When asked to show its contents, he attempted to run but was quickly subdued.

Police confiscated from him a .22-caliber revolver, also without a serial number, loaded with two bullets.

The three suspects are now in police custody facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP