Cabañero explodes for 27 as UST ends 8-year drought vs La Salle

Nic Cabanero. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s very own Nic Cabañero took over when it mattered most.

The University of Santo Tomas veteran poured in 27 points and six rebounds to spearhead the Growling Tigers’ 93-84 stunner over De La Salle University Green Archers on Saturday night, September 27, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With the victory, UST remained undefeated in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball tournament and snapped a 16-game losing skid to La Salle dating back to October 11, 2015.

READ: Cabañero brothers earn spots in Gilas program

Cabañero who became last season’s “Mythical Five” member, set the tone early with his efficient shooting and then helped close out the Green Archers in the fourth quarter, teaming up with Collins Akowe and Forthsky Padrigao for an 8-0 run that turned a tight 85-82 contest into a 93-82 cushion with 1:21 left.

The 21-year-old guard from Lapu-Lapu City has been the face of UST’s resurgence this season, showing the leadership and scoring punch the Growling Tigers had long been searching for.

UST outscored La Salle, 21-10, in the fourth quarter while holding Jacob Cortez scoreless in the final minutes after he had fired 17 points through three quarters. Akowe backed up Cabañero’s heroics with another monster outing of 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Amiel Acido added 13 points and six boards, while Padrigao finished with 12 points, nine assists, and three steals in his first game back from suspension.

UST (2-0) will try to keep its perfect slate when it hosts National University on Wednesday at the Quadricentennial Pavilion.

For La Salle (1-1), Cortez led the way with 17 points, while Mike Phillips managed eight points but pulled down 15 rebounds and dished out four assists. The Green Archers face Far Eastern University next. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP