USJ-R holds off Cesafi football giants in back-to-back draws

USJ-R’s men of the match’ Luis Fernandez (left) and Vaughn Ulric Gonzales (right). | Cesafi photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars pulled off a pair of surprise results on Sunday, holding two of the most dominant programs in Cesafi football to draws at the Cebu City Sports Center.

In the high school division, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves were forced to settle for a 1-1 stalemate with the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs.

DBTC’s Edgar Paredes broke the ice in the 58th minute, raising hopes of a strong start to their title defense, but Luis Vincent Fernandez struck back for USJ-R five minutes later to salvage the draw.

Fernandez’s timely equalizer earned him Player of the Game honors. In the collegiate division, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors — the winningest team in Cesafi football — were held scoreless by the Jaguars’ men’s team in a 0-0 deadlock.

READ: Cadavis sees silver lining for young USJ-R Jaguars in Cesafi Season 25

The result was a stark contrast to USC’s season-opening 2-1 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last weekend.

Vaughn Ulric Gonzales stood out for USJ-R, anchoring the defense to earn Player of the Game recognition.

The Jaguar Cubs next face the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles on October 5 at 8 a.m., followed by DBTC’s clash with the San Carlos School of Cebu at 10 a.m.

In the collegiate bracket, USJ-R takes on USPF at 1 p.m., while USC meets the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons at 3 p.m. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP