Cuban Gonzales overwhelms Capuloy in Bangkok bout

Rhonvex Capuloy (left) and Dayan Gonzales (right). | Highlands Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rhonvex “The Body Snatcher” Capuloy of Big Yellow Boxing Gym suffered a stinging fourth-round technical knockout loss to unbeaten Cuban Dayan Gonzales in a non-title bout held Saturday, September 27, in Bangkok, Thailand. Capuloy, the reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super featherweight champion, was overwhelmed by Gonzales’ relentless combinations from the opening bell until the stoppage in the fourth round.

The Cebu-based fighter dropped to 13 wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws with 10 knockouts. Gonzales, the current IBO world featherweight champion, stayed unbeaten at 18-0 with 16 knockouts.

The bout opened with a toe-to-toe exchange as Gonzales pressed forward, unleashing power punches that forced Capuloy on the defensive. Midway through the round, Gonzales rocked Capuloy badly — only the ropes kept him from going down.

Capuloy tried to respond in the second round, landing sharp uppercuts and overhand rights. But Gonzales shook off the blows and again trapped the Filipino against the ropes with blistering combinations.

A right hook sent Capuloy to the canvas, though he managed to survive the round despite Gonzales’ follow-up assault. By the third round, Gonzales sensed his opponent fading and continued to target him with heavy shots.

Capuloy suffered a cut over his left eyebrow and went down again from a counter left hook. Trainer Christopher “Ping Ping” Tepora threw in the towel before the start of the fourth round, ending the fight and sparing his boxer further punishment. /csl

