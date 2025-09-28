Manila Knights start Wesley So Cup defense with 21-0 sweep

PCAP logo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup champions Manila Load Manna Knights launched their title defense in emphatic fashion, blanking Parañaque City–PATTS-UKCC, 21-0, in the opening round of the tournament on Saturday, September 27.

The Knights dominated from start to finish, sweeping the blitz round 7-0 before completing the rout in the rapid round, 14-0.

Top board player, International Master (IM) Yoseph Taher of Indonesia led the charge, defeating Mark Kian Babangga in the blitz and Ranel Mark Halleg in the rapid.

He drew solid support from teammates IM Paulo Bersamina, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Shania Mae Mendoza, Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr., Ronald Dableo, David Elorta, and Jan Emmanuel Garcia as the Knights surged to the early lead in the Northern Division.

Other Northern Division results saw the Pasig City King Pirates — former PCAP champions — top Manila AQ Prime Assets, 17-4; the Cavite Spartans beat the Isabela Knights of Alexander, 16-5; and the Cagayan Kings edge Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, 11.5-9.5.

In the Southern Division, the Camarines Soaring Eagles overwhelmed guest team Bangkok Double Bishop, 16-5; PCAP newcomers Koronadal Dream Weavers debuted with a 15-6 victory over the Bacolod Blitzers; the Iriga Oragons downed the Tacloban RCM Pawnmovers; and the Mindoro Tamaraws nipped the Zamboanga Sultans, 12-9.

Cebu’s pride, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, will open their conference campaign on Wednesday, October 1, against the Bacolod Blitzers and the Camarines Soaring Eagles. /csl

