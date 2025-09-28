LOOK: Archbishop-designate Abet Uy arrives in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A warm Cebuano welcome greeted Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy upon his arrival here late afternoon on Sunday, September 28.
Cebuanos filled the streets near Pier 1 in Cebu City to welcome Uy, the Archbishop-designate of the Archdiocese of Cebu. He will replace Archbishop Jose Palma who is set to retire.
A huge crowd that included students, elders, and other supporters waved white and yellow flags and held placards as part of the reception.
In a short interview with the Cebu media, Uy said he was “overwhelmed” by the welcome that he received.
Uy, who served the Diocese of Tagbilaran, arrived in Cebu at around 4 p.m. today, where he was welcomed by Palma and the Cebuano faithfuls.
He then boarded a white pick up truck for the motorcade to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod for the Solemn Vespers and Profession of Faith.
Uy will be officially installed as the new head of the Archdiocese of Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.
