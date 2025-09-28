LOOK: Archbishop-designate Abet Uy arrives in Cebu

Archbishop-designate Alberto “Abet” Uy was welcomed by outgoing Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma upon his arrival at Pier 1 in Cebu City on Sunday, September 28. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A warm Cebuano welcome greeted Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy upon his arrival here late afternoon on Sunday, September 28.

Cebuanos filled the streets near Pier 1 in Cebu City to welcome Uy, the Archbishop-designate of the Archdiocese of Cebu. He will replace Archbishop Jose Palma who is set to retire.

CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

A huge crowd that included students, elders, and other supporters waved white and yellow flags and held placards as part of the reception.

CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

In a short interview with the Cebu media, Uy said he was “overwhelmed” by the welcome that he received.

Uy, who served the Diocese of Tagbilaran, arrived in Cebu at around 4 p.m. today, where he was welcomed by Palma and the Cebuano faithfuls.

CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

He then boarded a white pick up truck for the motorcade to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod for the Solemn Vespers and Profession of Faith.

Uy will be officially installed as the new head of the Archdiocese of Cebu on Tuesday, September 30.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP