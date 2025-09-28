Cesafi Season 25: UC Baby Webmasters trounce USPF for back-to-back wins

UC and USPF players battle for a rebound. | By Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters notched their second straight victory in the Cesafi Season 25 High School Basketball Tournament after routing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 77-57, on Sunday, September 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC improved to 2-1 (win-loss) in the standings, rebounding from their opening-day defeat, while USPF dropped to 1-1.Jape Mamza, UC’s top scorer, lived up to his billing, delivering with another game-high 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and an assist.

Big man John Day Jorquia added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Marty Louise Sotto, Allen Doverte, John Perdon Suico, and John Gabriel Giganto each chipped in eight points for the Baby Webmasters.For USPF, Luke Brent Dy also posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jack Robert Cox and AJ Kyle Delos Santos added 11 points apiece.UC built a 24-point cushion early in the third quarter, but USPF fought back to cut the deficit to nine, 56-45.

The Baby Webmasters, however, steadied themselves behind timely baskets from Jorquia, Mamza, and Sotto to restore a comfortable lead, 68-50, and cruise to victory.In an earlier game, the Benedicto College Cheetahs also improved to 2-1 after downing the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 62-48.

Kyle Nalisa delivered an all-around performance with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, four assists, and three steals. Lance Andrei Villarin and Hans Alcantara added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Neil Ashley Ibarita led SCSC with 18 points.

