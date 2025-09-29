Daily Gospel, September 29

This is the gospel for today, September 29, which is the Feast of Saint Michael, Saint Gabriel, and Saint Raphael, archangels.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 1, 47-51.

Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward him and said of him, “Here is a true child of Israel. There is no duplicity in him.”

Nathanael said to him, “How do you know me?” Jesus answered and said to him, “Before Philip called you, I saw you under the fig tree.”

Nathanael answered him, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the King of Israel.”

Jesus answered and said to him, “Do you believe because I told you that I saw you under the fig tree? You will see greater things than this.”

And he said to him, “Amen, amen, I say to you, you will see the sky opened and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.”

