UV Green Lancers cruise to 5-0 in Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball

UV Green Lancers and UP Cebu players battle for a rebound. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showed no signs of fatigue from a tight schedule, extending their unbeaten run to five games in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament.

The defending champions tightened their grip on the top spot after dismantling the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 92-74, on Sunday, September 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

READ: Cesafi Season 25: UC Baby Webmasters trounce USPF for back-to-back wins

Chasing a four-peat, UV built leads of up to 21 points, 83-62, after a shaky first quarter marked by several ties and lead changes.

UP Cebu trailed by just six at halftime, 43-37, but the Green Lancers regrouped and took control after the break. They opened the third period with a 10-6 run to build a double-digit cushion, 69-56, heading into the final quarter before pulling away for another lopsided win.

The victory came just days after UV routed the CIT-U Wildcats, 94-67, last Thursday.

READ: UV Green Lancers begin 4-peat quest vs. USPF on Thursday

Former Cesafi Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda powered the Green Lancers with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven assists and four steals in 27 minutes on the floor. He shot 6-of-15 from the field. Salarda had hot hands after nailing five of nine attempts from beyond the arc.

Team captain PJ Taliman led all UV scorers with 19 points on top of five rebounds and an assist, while Rovello Robles added 16 markers.

Andrew Padilla paced UP Cebu with a game-high 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists. AJ Delos Reyes chipped in 12, while Wenraye Sarol and Kent Joshua Cabanlit finished with 11 and 10, respectively.

READ: UP finally notches first win, but things will remain tough

Despite the dominant result, UV slightly struggled with its shooting, going 35-of-94 or 37 percent from the field.

Still, the Green Lancers compensated with a commanding 60-40 edge in rebounds, which they converted into 20 second-chance points compared to UP’s 16.

Interestingly, UP Cebu outscored UV in the paint, 44-30.

UV now takes a week-long break after a grueling stretch of games since September 18 and returns to action against the Benedicto College Cheetahs on October 5 at 5 p.m.

UP Cebu, meanwhile, will try to bounce back when it faces the reigning runners-up, the UC Webmasters, on Tuesday, September 30, at 6:45 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP