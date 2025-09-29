Pagasa: Fair weather to prevail across PH
MANILA, Philippines – Fair weather will prevail across the country on Monday, the weather bureau said.
Daniel James Villamil of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said no low pressure area is monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
READ: 2 to 4 cyclones may enter PAR in October
No weather disturbance is expected to affect the country in the next few days.
“The easterlies will cause generally fair weather in the whole country for the next 24 hours,” Villamil said, adding that isolated rain showers may still be experienced in some areas.
READ: Opong displaces nearly 5K individuals in Cebu; no casualties reported
Meanwhile, PAGASA forecasts that the entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.