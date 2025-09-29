cdn mobile

Pagasa: Fair weather to prevail across PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency September 29,2025 - 07:13 AM
Inquirer.net graphics [FILE]

MANILA, Philippines – Fair weather will prevail across the country on Monday, the weather bureau said.

Daniel James Villamil of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said no low pressure area is monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

No weather disturbance is expected to affect the country in the next few days.

“The easterlies will cause generally fair weather in the whole country for the next 24 hours,” Villamil said, adding that isolated rain showers may still be experienced in some areas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecasts that the entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

