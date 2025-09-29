Rehab of minors in Sept. 21 protest pushed by PNP

VIOLENT PROTEST. Police clashed with masked protesters in Manila as rallies against corruption turned violent, with rocks, bottles, and fire used against barricades in areas near Malacañang on Sunday (Sept. 21, 2025). Authorities condemned the chaos, vowing to hold accountable those behind the unrest. (PNA Photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said minors involved in the violent anti-corruption protests on Sept. 21 should undergo rehabilitation and counseling.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the statement following the release of 55 minors and 25 adults who were apprehended during the demonstrations.

Due process, rule of law

“The PNP respects due process and the rule of law. The release of the minors and adults involved was in accordance with established legal procedures, particularly the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act,” Nartatez said in a press release on Sunday.

He said the PNP ensured that those apprehended were turned over to the appropriate authorities, and that the safety and rights of everyone involved are protected.

Mayor Isko Moreno said Saturday that the prosecutor referred the cases of the 55 “children in conflict with the law” to the Manila Department of Social Welfare, which required them to undergo community service by joining cleanup drives as part of their “rehabilitation, reintegration and diversion.”

Nartatez said that while accountability must be upheld, rehabilitation and proper guidance should also be part of the process.

The PNP urged parents, guardians and local officials to play an active role in guiding young people and preventing similar incidents in the future.

For the 25 adult protesters, Nartatez directed investigators to coordinate closely with prosecutors to ensure that charges are properly filed and supported with complete documentation. (PNA)

