China: Former agricultural minister sentenced to death for corruption

China’s President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a reception in the Great Hall of People, following a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping’s anti-graft campaign has brought down several high-level figures in government, the latest of which is former agricultural minister Tang Renjian, who was sentenced to death. (Photo by Jade Gao / AFP)

BEIJING, China — China’s former agricultural minister was sentenced to death on Sunday on corruption charges, with a two-year reprieve, a court statement said.

Tang Renjian accepted cash and property bribes totalling more than 268 million yuan ($38 million) between 2007 and 2024, the People’s Court of Changchun in northeast Jilin province said in a statement.

READ: Wanted: A cure for deeply rooted corruption in the country

The court ruled that the bribes “caused particularly severe losses to the interests of the state and the people, and therefore warranted the death penalty”, adding that Tang had confessed to his crimes and expressed remorse.

READ: Former head of China securities watchdog under corruption probe

Tang’s sentencing is the latest in President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-graft campaign that has brought down several high-level figures.

Supporters of Xi’s anti-corruption drive say the campaign promotes clean governance, but critics argue it provides the president with the power to purge political rivals.

READ: Mandaue City councilor pushes for local independent anti-corruption body

Tang previously served as governor of the northwestern province of Gansu, as well as the vice chairman of southern autonomous region Guangxi.

His downfall follows similar graft investigations into former defence ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe.

Li was removed from office just seven months into the job, and later expelled from the Chinese Communist Party for offences including suspected bribery, state media said.

His successor Dong Jun was also reportedly placed under investigation on corruption charges.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP