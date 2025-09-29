Bohol: Bowmouth guitarfish spotted in waters of Balicasag Island

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital Senior Copy Editor | September 29,2025 - 09:22 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A bowmouth guitarfish also known as Rhina ancylostoma was spotted during the weekend by local divers in the waters of Balicasag Island in Panglao, Bohol.

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said the sighting of this “rare” fish species was an indication of the healthy marine environment in the area, a famous dive spot in their island-province that was also renowned for its marine sanctuary status, pristine coral reefs, and abundant marine life.

“Tungod kay endangered ang mga Bowmouth Guitarfish, ug dili sagad makita sa atong kadagatan; usa kini ka senyales nga maayo ang atong pag-atiman sa kaislahan, ilabina sa Balicasag Island kay nahimo man kini nga dangpanan sa maong isda,” Aumentado said in an advisory which he posted on Sunday, September 28.

(Since Bowmouth Guitarfish is endangered, and is not often seen on sea waters; this is an indication that our islets are well taken care of, especially Balicasag Island that has become a sanctuary for fishes.)

Aumentado added that the sighting of a bowmouth guitarfish in the waters of Balicasag Island would be expected to boost local tourism.

“Kung magpirme kini nga isda sa atong katubigan, oportunidad usab nga mas daghang turista ang mubisita sa atong kaislahan,” he said.

(If this fish species would frequent our waters, this is another opportunity for tourist to visit our islets.)

Moreover, Aumentado said that their encounter with the bowmouth guitarfish was a rare opportunity for the local diving community.

He, however, warned against environmental abuses and the need to ensure the protection of Bohol’s marine resources.

Last year, the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) ordered a suspension of water activities on Pungtod Island, popularly known as the Virgin Island, and its surrounding waters after its corals were defaced.

Virgin Island that is also located in Panglao town is another popular tourism destination in Bohol. It is set to reopen to tourists in October.

