Palma: I am just around

Outgoing Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma during his homily for a Thanksgiving Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on September 29, 2025. | Photo from Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He may be retiring from the Archdiocese of Cebu, but outgoing Archbishop Jose Palma assured the faithful here that he would remain by their side, and that he would always support the Catholic church.

Palma on Sunday, September 28, officiated the Thanksgiving Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral that would mark the end of his decade-long tenure as the leader of the Roman Catholic Community in Cebu.

Palma assures clergy, devotees

And in his homily, he told the clergy and devotees alike that he would always be present for them.

“Even if I am retired, I’m just around,” said Palma.

Palma, who turned 75 last March, will be stepping down as Archbishop this Tuesday. His successor will be the Bishop of Tagbilaran, Alberto ‘Abet’ Uy .

Gratitude to Catholic community

The outgoing archbishop of Cebu, during Sunday’s Mass, also expressed his gratitude to the Catholic community, adding that his pastoral mission would not have been successful without them.

“If it were sports, I said, I consider myself the coach. If we had been winning, it is not so much because of me, but it is because we have a good team. And that’s how I look at you, at all of us,” said Palma.

The retiring prelate also urged Catholics here to warmly welcome the incoming Archbishop.

Spirit of solidarity

“And together, let’s again continue that spirit of being brothers and sisters. That spirit of solidarity. Cebu is a beautiful church. Yes, we are gifted, and because we are gifted, we are gifted to give,” he added.

Sunday’s Mass took place hours before the Archdiocese of Cebu welcomed Uy from Bohol. Uy’s arrival was accompanied by liturgical ceremonies led by Palma.

This Tuesday, September 30, Uy will be officially installed as the 5th Archbishop of Cebu.