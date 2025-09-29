NDRRMC: 3 storms, habagat leave 26 dead, 2.8M affected

Typhoon “Opong” left a trail of destruction in Sitio Licuson, Luyong Catungan village in Mobo town, Masbate damaging homes. Despite the devastation, residents were thankful no one was hurt. (Photo courtesy of LGU Mobo)

MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three Tropical Cyclones Mirasol, Nando and Opong (international names: Mitag, Ragasa and Bualoi) have left 26 people dead and nearly 2.8 million affected across the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday.

A total of 738,714 families, or 2,797,706 individuals, have been affected by days of torrential rains, floods and landslides triggered by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Of the affected population, 46,611 families or 163,317 persons are in 2,680 evacuation centers at press time, while 31,448 families or 118,957 individuals are being assisted outside evacuation sites.

Fatalities

The NDRRMC reported that 26 people have died, 33 were injured and 14 remained missing.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Cagayan Valley (eight) and Bicol Region (nine).

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) recorded four deaths, Central Luzon and Central Visayas two each, and Eastern Visayas one.

However, 22 of the fatalities are for validation, while four have already been confirmed, according to the NDRRMC.

At least 8,916 houses sustained damage across Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, CAR, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Damage to agriculture has exceeded P1 billion, according to the report, while destruction to infrastructure was estimated at P864,109,901.08 in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, CAR, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western and Central Visayas.

Government assistance

Meanwhile, government assistance worth P137,597,235.49 has been extended to 149,675 families through concerned national agencies and local government units.

The Philippine National Police said it rescued 6,610 individuals during 42 search, rescue and retrieval operations nationwide.

Around 7,000 police personnel were mobilized for disaster response, including the restoration of vital lifelines such as roads, electricity and communication.

Another 11,000 members of the Reserve Support Service Force remain on standby, with maritime and air assets ready to reach isolated communities.

