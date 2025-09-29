Cebu will have generally fair weather 

| File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After experiencing days of bad weather, sunny periods will return in Cebu as it sets to welcome October this week.

Latest forecast from the state weather bureau showed that the island province will have a generally fair weather beginning Monday, September 29.

“This week, so far, is generally fair weather in Cebu,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at the Mactan station of Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration).

But isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms are still expected due to the presence of easterlies, or warm wind from the Pacific Ocean, affecting the whole Visayas and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

In the meantime, there are no major weather disturbances being monitored outside and inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

However, the Pagasa spotted cloud clusters outside of PAR that may possibly form into a low-pressure area (LPA) between Thursday and Friday.

