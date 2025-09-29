Kitty Duterte gusto makaanak og ‘Little Rodrigo,’ sobra ka proud ni Digong

Kitty Duterte ug Rodrigo Duterte

Nahinumduman ni Kitty Duterte ang ilang panag istorya sa iyang amahan nga si kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte mahitungod sa iyang pangandoy nga makabaton og iyang kaugalingon nga pamilya.

Mipadayag usab siya og kasagmuyo sa pagka priso sa iyang tatay sa detention facility sa International Criminal Court (ICC) sa The Hague, Netherlands.

Sa iyang Instagram, nag post si Kitty og throwback photo kauban ang iyang amahan.

Matud ni Kitty nga nahinumduman niya ang ilang panag istorya, duha ka tuig na ang milabay, kung diin nangutana siya kun pwede na ba siya nga magpakasal inig graduate niya sa college.

“Love magnifies purpose and defies consequence,” sulti ni Kitty sa iyang post.

Dugang niya, “I remember our conversation from 2 years ago, naive and idealistic—when I asked your permission if I could settle down right after college.”

Little Rodrigo

Miingon ni Kitty nga pangandoy gyud niya nga unta naa pud siyay iyang kaugalingon nga “Rodrigo Duterte” sa umaabot.

“It has always been my biggest dream to birth my own little rodrigo and as much as (I know) you loathed the idea of it, especially at that time, you respected me and told me you would support anything that gave me eternal love and joy.”

“2 months ago, I asked you what you wanted to see first—for me to uphold my promise, or for me to start the family I always prayed for.”

“I told you I’d do whatever made you happier and that is how I know I love you, as you love me. These are the kinds of things we hold on to, in this life— commitment and sacrifice,” matud pa ni Kitty.

Miingon si Kitty nga bisan pa man sa mga nahitabo sa iyang tatay, grabe gihapon siya ka proud niini.

“Proud as I am to be your baby, I am even prouder to say I grew up caring for you and protecting you. I would do it all over again, even fiercer if i could.”