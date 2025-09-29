Not all budget insertions are illegal, bad, say Senators Sotto, Ejercito

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III — SENATE PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said on Monday that Individual or institutional amendments or insertions made during Senate deliberations were part of the regular budget process.

Sotto said, in a statement, “it is unfortunate that the issue [of] ghost projects and failed flood control projects affects and generalizes all amendments as illegal or improper.”

Sotto said this after Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson disclosed over the weekend that “almost all” senators of the 19th Congress made at least P100 billion in insertions to the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

According to Lacson, these were individual insertions that were held for later release (FLR).

Sotto explained that some of the amendments made by lawmakers in the 2025 national budget were for additional classrooms, farm-to-market roads, and bridges, which he said would benefit the people, especially those in far-flung provinces.

“Some of which were never funded and were tagged ‘for later release’ (FLR),” the Senate chief said.

Asked whether the senators’ insertions were improper or illegal, and if only a few might be questionable, Sotto said: “That’s right. Not all of them. They’re usually individual amendments.”

“Rest assured that for the 2026 budget, the Senate will institute changes for greater transparency, people’s participation, and accountability,” he added.

Sen. JV Ejercito, a member of the 19th Congress, defended the amendments in the 2025 budget, saying that introducing changes after budget hearings is part of lawmakers’ job “to support and further improve programs and projects.”

“Not all amendments are bad, especially those [that] help agencies and departments,” he added.

He likewise stressed that “amendments are not tainted as long as there is no post-enactment intervention.”

