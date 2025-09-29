Archbishop-designate Alberto Uy: Cebu faithful, local execs welcome him

Cebuanos flock to the streets of Cebu City on Sunday, September 28 to welcome Archbishop-designate Alberto “Abet” S. Uy on his arrival | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Archbishop-designate Alberto “Abet” Uy arrived in Cebu on Sunday afternoon, September 28, two days before his installation as the fifth Archbishop of Cebu.

Port arrival and motorcade

Uy, who has served as Bishop of Tagbilaran for nine years, arrived at the Port of Cebu at around 4 p.m., accompanied by his family and clergy from the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

He was welcomed by outgoing Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Cebu clergy, and hundreds of Catholic faithful who gathered at the port area to greet him.

A short welcome program followed, highlighted by the offering of flowers, food, and a guitar as symbols of Cebu’s heritage. The San Diego Dance Company also performed a Sinulog dance, while the Jubilee 2025 Grand Choir rendered a hymn composed for the occasion.

Mayors Nestor Archival Sr. of Cebu City, Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano of Mandaue City, and Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan of Lapu-Lapu City, together with Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan, were also present.

Motorcade

From the port, Uy joined a motorcade that passed through major city roads before proceeding to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod.

Along the route, students, elders, and parishioners waved white and yellow flags and carried placards to welcome him.

In a statement, Uy expressed gratitude for the reception, which he described as overwhelming.

“My heart is really overflowing with joy and gratitude. When I arrived this afternoon and saw so many people waiting at the pier, I was deeply moved. Even more when I witnessed the Cebuanos lining the streets with such warmth and joy in their smiles and waves,” he said.

He also extended his gratitude to the organizers, performers, and his companions from Bohol who joined him in Cebu, noting their presence added life and color to the celebration.

Arrival at the shrine

Upon his arrival at the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod at around 5 p.m., Uy was met with a “Sugat Kabanhawan” presentation before presiding over Solemn Vespers.

During his homily, he expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reflected on the challenge of his new role.

“I take this mission as a challenge to live, love, listen with humility and listen with a heart of a shepherd,” Uy told the faithful.

As part of the rites, he made his Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity before Archbishop Palma, a requirement before formally assuming office.

His personal coat of arms, designed by Escudos Eclesiásticos Philippines, was also unveiled by Palma and Cebu Archdiocesan Chancellor Msgr. Renato Beltran.

Transition from Palma to Uy

Uy’s arrival marks the beginning of transition in the Cebu Archdiocese as Palma, who has served as Archbishop for 14 years, prepares to retire.

Palma presided over a Thanksgiving Mass earlier in the day at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, where he looked back on milestones during his term, including the canonization of San Pedro Calungsod in 2012, the International Eucharistic Congress in 2016, and the 500 Years of Christianity celebration in 2021.

Uy will be formally installed as the new Archbishop of Cebu on Tuesday, September 30, at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

