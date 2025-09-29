Cebu’s Archbishop-designate Uy: No to ghost projects, yes to godly projects
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A day before his installation as the 5th Archbishop of Cebu, Archbishop-designate Alberto “Abet” Uy delivered a strong message against corruption and called for projects that honor both people and the environment.
Speaking during a reception lunch hosted by the Cebu City Government on Monday, Sept. 29, Uy condemned ghost flood-control projects and vowed to stand with Cebuanos in fighting corruption.
“Dinhi sa Cebu, kauban ko ninyo sa pagdumili sa ghost projects (Here in Cebu, I join you in rejecting ghost projects),” Uy said.
He urged government leaders to focus instead on what he called “godly projects” — initiatives that uplift the poor, safeguard the environment, and promote genuine development and peace.
“What are those godly projects? Projects that uplift the poor. Projects that protect the environment. Projects that bring genuine progress and lasting peace. Projects that at the end of the day can make God smile,” Uy said.
Warm welcome
Uy, who arrived in Cebu on Sunday, Sept. 28, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from both the Catholic community and local officials, including Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.
“Today, I am embraced not only by the church, but also by the civic family of this great city. And that makes my heart very happy,” he said.
The prelate also praised the city’s environmental awareness efforts, saying they reflect leadership rooted in daily choices that “protect creation and inspire people.”
Looking ahead, Uy said he hopes Cebu City can be a model city “where citizens are not only religious and devout, but also upright and compassionate.”
