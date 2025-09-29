Cebu anti-drug ops: 3 nabbed in Cebu City drug den, 1 in Pinamungajan

Four people were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City (left) and Pinamungajan, Cebu (right) on Saturday, September 27. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four people were arrested and suspected shabu worth over P100,000 was confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City and Pinamungajan on Saturday, September 27.

Labangon, Cebu City drug den

In Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, with the Police Drug Enforcement Group–Special Operations Unit 7 and the Labangon Police Station, shut down a drug den at around 6:15 p.m.

The operation stemmed from a month-long case buildup based on information from concerned citizens.

During the raid, authorities arrested three individuals: alias Apolonio, 64, jobless, identified as the drug den maintainer; alias Gilber, 53, a construction worker; and alias Cyril, 31, jobless. All are residents of Labangon.

Confiscated from the suspects were five packs of suspected shabu weighing about 15 grams with an estimated value of P102,000.

Along with the illegal drugs, authorities also seized one empty sachet with a residue of suspected drugs, an aluminum foil strip with traces of shabu, buy-bust money, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

According to investigators, the group was disposing of an estimated 20 grams of shabu weekly.

Pinamungajan buy-bust

Meanwhile, hours later, at around 9:54 p.m., PDEA Cebu Provincial Office agents, together with Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station, carried out a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan.

The suspect, alias “Joseph,” 42, a habal-habal driver, was caught after two weeks of surveillance aided by a confidential informant.

Seized from Joseph were six small packs of suspected shabu weighing about 0.20 grams, valued at P1,360, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

Authorities said he had been supplying around 5 grams of shabu weekly in the area.

Following both operations, all seized evidence was submitted to the PDEA-7 laboratory for chemical analysis. The four suspects are temporarily detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Cebu City awaiting the filing of appropriate charges.

Under the law, maintaining a drug den carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Visiting a drug den is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines of P100,000 to P500,000, while the sale of illegal drugs is also penalized with life imprisonment.

