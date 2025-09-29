UP, UC battle in Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball

UC’s Ricofer Sordilla (left) and UP Cebu’s Andrew Padilla (right). | Cesafi photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will aim for their third straight win when they take on the struggling University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, September 30, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Tip-off is at 6:45 p.m.

The Webmasters are currently tied with the Benedicto College Cheetahs in the standings with identical 2-0 slates. They have the chance to seize the No. 2 spot behind the unbeaten league leaders, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, who sit atop the standings at 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Maroons are seeking their first win in the season after starting 0-3, including last Sunday’s 74-92 drubbing at the hands of the Green Lancers.

UC head coach Kern Sesante will be on the sidelines for the second straight game after missing their first two outings, which were handled by assistant coach Calib Gawangon.

On the floor, UP will rely heavily on combo guard Andrew Padilla, who ranks No. 3 among Cesafi’s leading performers in Week 2 with 15.3 points per game. AJ Delos Reyes and Joshua Cabanlit are also expected to complement head coach Rommel Rasmo’s Fighting Maroons.

For UC, Ricofer Sordilla, Danie Boy Lapiz, and John Clark Angelio are expected to spearhead the offense.

In the high school division, the USPF Baby Panthers are looking to bounce back from their loss to the UC Main Baby Webmasters last Sunday. USPF holds a 1-1 (win-loss) record but faces a tough challenge from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, who scored a convincing 79-67 win over UC last September 20.

The juniors’ matchup will open the day’s action at 5:45 p.m.

