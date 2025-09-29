LOOK: Modern jeepney gets stuck under strip mall’s footbridge
Cebu City, Philipppines — A modern jeepney driver, who tried an alternative route to avoid getting caught in traffic, in uptown Cebu City got the vehicle stuck instead under a footbridge of a strip mall in the area.
The incident happened this mornning, September 29, at past 7 a.m.
Avoiding Fuente Osmeña traffic
The MPUJ or modern public utility jeepney, which can seat at least 20 passengers, was trying to avoid the traffic along Fuente Osmeña, deviated from his route of Apas-Lahug-Jones-Carbon, choosing a sidestreet along Barangay Sta. Cruz.
The modern PUJ negotiated the narrow road, planning to pass through a strip mall and exit on the other side along Mango Avenue or General Maxilom Avenue.
Passengers on way to work
According to the conductor, they were in a hurry because their passengers were mostly employees on their way to work to the an IT park in Barangay Lahug.
The driver expected to pass through the strip mall, passing through two footbridges. He said he was not worried about passing the second footbridge because they passed through the first footbridge without any problems.
The second footbridge, however, was lower than the first one on the other side of the strip mall. The second one had a vertical clearance of 7 feet, and this was where the roof of the modern jeepney got stuck. | Lyle Andales
