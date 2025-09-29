LOOK: Modern jeepney gets stuck under strip mall’s footbridge

This is the modern jeepney that got stuck under a footbridge of a strip mall along Barangay Sta. Cruz in Cebu City this morning, September 28. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

LOOK: Modern jeep gets stuck under mall’s footbridge

Cebu City, Philipppines — A modern jeepney driver, who tried an alternative route to avoid getting caught in traffic, in uptown Cebu City got the vehicle stuck instead under a footbridge of a strip mall in the area.

The incident happened this mornning, September 29, at past 7 a.m.

READ: Winston Pepito: Cebu traffic is a ‘daily punishment’

Avoiding Fuente Osmeña traffic

The MPUJ or modern public utility jeepney, which can seat at least 20 passengers, was trying to avoid the traffic along Fuente Osmeña, deviated from his route of Apas-Lahug-Jones-Carbon, choosing a sidestreet along Barangay Sta. Cruz.

The driver of this stuck modern jeepney says he thought that the vehicle could pass through the footbridge because he went through the first footbridge at the other exit with no problems at all. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

The modern PUJ negotiated the narrow road, planning to pass through a strip mall and exit on the other side along Mango Avenue or General Maxilom Avenue.

READ: Partial operations for Cebu BRT slated this September

Passengers on way to work

According to the conductor, they were in a hurry because their passengers were mostly employees on their way to work to the an IT park in Barangay Lahug.

The driver expected to pass through the strip mall, passing through two footbridges. He said he was not worried about passing the second footbridge because they passed through the first footbridge without any problems.

A detour to a sidestreet to avoid Fuente Osmeña circle traffic ends badly for the driver of this modern PUJ when the vehicle got stuck under a footbridge instead. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

READ: Perennial transport woes

The second footbridge, however, was lower than the first one on the other side of the strip mall. The second one had a vertical clearance of 7 feet, and this was where the roof of the modern jeepney got stuck. | Lyle Andales

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP