Mandaluyong court orders arrest of Garma, 4 others for murder, frustrated murder

Former PCSO general manager Royina Garma

MANILA, Philippines — A court has ordered the arrest of former police colonel Royina Garma and retired police officer Edilberto Leonardo for murder and frustrated murder.

Apart from Garma and Leonardo, the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court Branch 279 also issued the arrest warrant against Jeremy Causapin alias “Toks,” PLt. Col. Santie Mendoza and Nelson Mariano.

All five were charged with murder and frustrated murder—all of which are non-bailable.

Garma and Leonardo were previously tagged by Mendoza as the alleged masterminds in the killing of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

It was also Garma who previously revealed that the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte implemented a “Davao template” reward system for police officers tasked to carry out the killings of those on the drug list.

