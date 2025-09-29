Cagayan Int’l Open C’ships: Sugbu’s Alqueza bags 3rd runner up honors

Edgar Alqueza (right) sitting beside Philippine bowling legend, Paeng Nepomuceno. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) president Edgar “Egay” Alqueza added another feather to his cap after clinching a podium finish in the 2nd Metro Cagayan International Open Championships held at SM City CDO Uptown Bowling Center in Cagayan de Oro City over the weekend.

Alqueza, a veteran kegler, placed fourth overall—or third runner-up—in the Mixed Senior Masters division, which featured 25 bowlers from various clubs across the Philippines.

He tallied a total of 1,331 pinfalls, averaging 190 per game including handicap points, to stay ahead of Ruben Legorio (1,320), Rodante Unay (1,313), Ric Mina (1,307), and Ulysses Caturan (1,303), who rounded out the top eight.

Alqueza’s highest score came in the seventh and final round with 194 pinfalls, relying on just 20 handicap points.

Jing Datoy of the Kagayha-an Bowlers Association, Inc. (KBA) emerged as champion with 1,361 pinfalls, aided by the highest handicap points at 37.

Willie Carbonell of the Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association (SLETBA) took second place with 1,351 pinfalls, while Jun Del Lara of the host club, the Metro Cagayan Bowlers Association (MCBA) also posted 1,351 pinfalls but settled for third after the handicap tiebreak.

Fellow SUGBU bowlers also made their mark, with Tessie Dante finishing 15th, Nestor Ranido 23rd, and Dodong Dante 26th.

This isn’t Alqueza’s first podium finish this year.

Last May, he placed third overall in the Mixed Open Senior division of the 57th Manila Tenpin Bowlers Association (MTBA) Open Tenpin Bowling Championships.

