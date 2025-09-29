CIT-U earns first win in tooth-and-nail battle with USPF

The CIT-U Wildcats. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats finally showed their fangs, eking out a hard-fought 72-65 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday night, September 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The game, which lasted nearly two and a half hours due to constant official reviews from close calls brought about by the intensity of the contest, finally arrested a three-game losing skid for the Wildcats.

They broke into the winning column after four games, while USPF slipped to a 1-2 (win-loss) record in the standings.

Jerian Marc Abello dazzled with 23 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. The former SWU-Phinma Cobra shot 64 percent from the field on 9-of-14 attempts, including four triples in six tries.

Abello was the lone Wildcat in double figures, while teammates Regie Ayon, Bruce Pinuela, and John Rey Guinita chipped in nine points each.

On USPF’s side, Keaton Clyde Taburnal registered another team-high 16 points, while Janjan Peteros had 12 and John Howard Taala added 11.

Seven lead changes

The game saw seven lead changes and seven deadlocks until CIT-U built a 13-point cushion, 59-46, at the start of the final period.

USPF, known for its never-say-die attitude, made a last push. Adding to the Panthers’ hope was Abello fouling out, which endangered CIT-U’s lead.

USPF also took advantage of CIT-U being in penalty, sending several Panthers to the free-throw line. However, USPF wasted crucial opportunities to get closer, missing key free throws, including John Miguel Maglasang and Peteros’s combined six attempts that only yielded two successful free throws, trimming the lead to seven, 67-61.

Selwyn Wagwag quickly answered with a jumper for CIT-U, pushing the lead back to eight, 69-61. Taala retaliated with his own basket, bringing the game back to a two-possession affair.

USPF managed to cut the lead to just four, 65-69, after crafty guard Paulo Dalumpines earned a trip to the line and made both his attempts.

The Panthers had all the chances but continued to miss crucial shots, while CIT-U’s Bruce Angelo Pinuela displayed his defensive prowess, delivering three huge block shots as time wound down, denying USPF a comeback.

With no time left, USPF was forced to foul to prolong the game. John Louie Oliveros calmly sank his free throws to stretch the lead back to five, and Pinuela hammered the final nail in the coffin with two more free throws.

