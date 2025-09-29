2 nabbed in Cebu for carrying unlicensed guns

Two men were arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms in separate operations in Naga City, Cebu (left) and Barangay Labangon in Cebu City (right) on Sunday, September 28. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men were arrested for the alleged possession of unlicensed guns in separate police operations in Cebu City and Naga City on Sunday, September 28.

First to be arrested at around 3:54 p.m. on Sunday was a habal-habal driver identified as Fernand Mapaño, a 35-year-old resident of Brgy. Cantao-an in Naga City, southern Cebu.

The joint operation by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit and the Naga City Police Station was based on a search warrant issued by RTC Branch 12 Judge Albie Carmelo Pescadero on Thursday September 25.

During their search, law enforcers recovered a caliber .38 revolver that is without a serial number, five live ammunitions, and a brown sling bag that was used to store the gun.

Police claimed to have received intelligence reports that the suspect owned an unlicensed firearm and was known in their area for brandishing his revolver in an arrogant manner.

SACLEO in Brgy. Labangon

A few hours later or at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jayson Oliamot, 40 was arrested during the conduct of Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) in Sitio Bognay 2 in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City.

The operation started from an armed-person alarm that was received by Labangon police.

When confronted by law enforcers, Oliamot failed to show documents for his ownership of a caliber .38 Smith & Wesson revolver which resulted in his arrest.

The firearm bore the initials “JAO” on its barrel, grip, frame, and rotating cylinder. Police also recovered two live .38 SPL ammunition rounds from the suspect’s possession.

Mapaño and Oliamot are currently detained while their arresting officers prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act against them.

