CABC Corporate Cup: Jotun repeats as champions with win over Boysen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jotun, bannered by the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Sugbu Chapter, captured the 7th Corporate Cup title of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) after defeating Boysen, 95-86, in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals series on Sunday, September 28, at The Game Changer in Mandaue City.

The victory sealed back-to-back championships for Jotun, which proved its Game 1 triumph was no fluke by closing out the series in two straight games. The Corporate Cup is an exclusive tournament for various UAP chapters in Cebu.

Hinagdanan led Jotun’s charge

Chester Hinagdanan led the charge with a stellar all-around performance, scoring 23 points on top of five assists, three steals, and two rebounds. Philip Alegado added 19 points and six rebounds, while Dex Caadan chipped in 14 points, seven boards, and four assists for the defending champions.

For Boysen, Kim Rebosura had a game-high 25 points along with six rebounds, six assists, and three steals but couldn’t prevent the loss. Carlos Baltar and Alfredo Sanchez scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Joseph Cabigas added 11 markers.

Jotun built a commanding 22-point lead, 69-47, in the second half.

Boysen came roaring back

However, Boysen came roaring back, trimming the deficit to just four, 75-71, in the final quarter before Jotun answered with a timely 6-0 run to restore an 81-75 cushion and eventually seal the 95-86 win.

Statistically, Boysen outscored Jotun in points in the paint (46-44) and points off turnovers (19-6).

Jotun countered with a 19-14 edge in second-chance points and a huge 52-17 advantage in bench scoring, which proved decisive in the championship-clinching victory.

