Mandaue City opens newly renovated rescue center for minors, street dwellers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A newly renovated rescue center was officially turned over to the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) on Monday, September 29. The facility, located within the CSWS compound in Barangay Centro, now provides a safe space for rescued individuals, especially minors and street dwellers.

The turnover was led by Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and other city officials. Mayor Ouano ordered the conversion of an old storage room previously used for disaster kits and relief goods into a functional rescue center.

Previously, rescued individuals were temporarily housed in a tent outside the CSWS building due to the lack of a dedicated facility. Recognizing the need for a more decent holding area, Ouano requested the Department of General Services (DGS) to renovate the space.

“Nangutana ta sa atoang officers sa CSWS if naa silay rescue center—wala diay, kani ra tent. Maong ni-ask ta sa DGS to convert and renovate kay this (rescue center) is very basic, especially for a highly urbanized city,” Ouano said.

The renovation, which cost around P400,000, was completed in just over a month. DGS head Engr. Marivic Cabigas confirmed that the project was prioritized shortly after Mayor Ouano assumed office.

CSWS head Glydiza Gochoco said guidelines are being drafted for the facility’s operation, including how long rescued individuals may stay. Most of those accommodated are minors involved in vandalism or found living on the streets and are eventually turned over to their barangays.

Additional improvements such as procuring beds and other essentials will further enhance the center’s comfort and functionality. /csl

